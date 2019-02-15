Detective Brian P. Simonsen of the New York Police Department and Calverton died Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the line of duty. He was 42.

Visitors will be received Monday, Feb. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at Saint Rosalie R. C. Church in Hampton Bays. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., at the church, followed by Interment at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Healing Haven Animal Foundation, healinghavenaf.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Comments

comments