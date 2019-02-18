Julia V. Brancaccio of Aquebogue, formerly of West Islip, died Feb. 15. She was 91.

Ms. Brancaccio was born July 12, 1927, to Mary and Joseph Keenan and was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 1999, she is survived by her daughter, Christina Arebalo of Aquebogue; her son, Michael, of Aquebogue; and two grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore R. C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation.

