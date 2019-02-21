Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 21, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 24-30, 2018.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Sandstrom, F Trust to 498 Main Road LLC, 498 Main Rd (600-66-2-16), (R), $250,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Knoedler, E & L to Feeks, Stephen, 170 Donna Dr (600-79-1-9.14), (R), $530,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Wueger, F to Romanski, Richard & Maryann, 46 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-68), (R), $510,000
• Yodice, D by Executor to Culcasi Home Builders Inc, Middle Country Rd (600-115.1-1-53), (V), $68,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Abatelli, R to Bennett Properties, 33150 Route 25 (1000-97-2-14), (C), $500,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Ferguson, C Trust to O’Neil, Charles, Crescent Ave (1000-9-2-10), (V), $150,001
GREENPORT (11944)
• Moore, D & M to 145 Sterling Corp, 145 Sterling St (1001-3-4-36.3), (R), $1,250,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Klodaski, C Trust to Rubio, Carlos, 1434 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-12), (R), $329,000
• Marrin, C to Burgess, Kevin, 453 Marcy Ave (600-123-1-59), (R), $299,000
• Ferris, T to Torres, Nadiia, 422 E Second St (600-129-3-26), (R), $212,500
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Jernick, V by Executor to Springer, Kevin, 18 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-49), (V), $300,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Fletcher, E by Executor to Petrone, Joseph, 10 Morningside Ave (600-93-2-9), (R), $1,550,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Mackenzie, D & Derosa, C to Keenan, Thomas, 44 21st St (600-53-2-25.1), (R), $287,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)