Southampton Blotter: Riverhead woman arrested on drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead woman on drug charges in Flanders Sunday.

During a traffic stop near Bell Avenue around 3 a.m., Deena Colgan, 47, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, police said.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to officials.

• Daryl Alec, 49, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation on Flanders Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

• A Merrick man was arrested for driving drunk in Riverside Sunday around 3 p.m.

David Pelant, 31, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, according to Southampton police.

• Thomas Levinton, 25, of Saint James was arrested in Riverside Saturday around 12:45 a.m. for drug possession.

According to police, he was stopped on Nugent Drive for having a defective driver’s side tail light and, upon further investigation, was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of cocaine.

Mr. Levinton was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, police said.

• A Flanders woman reported to police Friday that she sold a dress on an app called Offerup for $250, received a check from the buyer for $1,343.21 and was instructed to return the overpayment.

When she attempted to cash the check, she was informed it was fraudulent, according to police.

• Police arrested a Hampton Bays man for allegedly smoking a marijuana cigarette while driving on Flanders Road last Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Ramon Paulino-Morillo, 21, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and two violations, officials said.

• A Riverside man was arrested for driving with a revoked license following a minor collision last Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Victor Pirir-Puluc, 29, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to officials.

• Southampton police arrested an Aquebogue man for driving without a valid license in Riverside last Monday morning.

Dennis Portillo-Turcios, 20, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments