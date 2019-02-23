Riverhead Blotter: Bronx man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child in Riverhead

Jermell White, 33, of the Bronx was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges in relation to a domestic incident in Riverhead involving a former girlfriend, according to Riverhead Town police.

On Jan. 24, a woman reported a domestic incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 20 involving Mr. White. The victim stated that Mr. White was verbally abusive to her in an apartment. When she tried to ignore him, reports said, he placed her in a headlock in front of her two young daughters. The children were removed from the room by the victim’s cousin and then Mr. White choked her, according to reports. At that point, the woman left the apartment and did not seek medical treatment.

Mr. White was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, both misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant with the Riverhead Justice Court.

• Ashley Gonzalez-Torres, 21, of Manorville was arrested Friday evening for an incident of petit larceny that occurred at the Riverhead Walmart January 2018, according to police reports.

A store employee reported that at 2:14 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2018, Ms. Gonzalez-Torres, an employee, removed a pair of Beats headphones valued at $134 from the store. A police investigation confirmed that she did steal the headphones from the store, the reports said. Ms. Gonzalez-Torres was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was then processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable March 20 at Riverhead Justice Court.

• Police are investigating a report of vehicle damage that occurred Saturday night outside J&R’s Steakhouse in Calverton, according to reports.

Around 10 p.m., an individual reported he left the restaurant and noticed the two front tires on his 2018 silver Suburu SUV were slashed. The individual also reported that while driving to the restaurant, an unknown white vehicle was following behind him, honking and flashing its lights. The victim believes the driver may have returned to the parking lot and cut his tires. No other information on the vehicle is known. Police reports said cameras are unable to be accessed at this time.

• James Grzywinski of Riverhead was arrested on a felony assault charge Sunday related to a domestic incident, according to reports.

During a verbal argument, Mr. Grzywinski allegedly threw a ceramic ashtray at a woman that resulted in a head injury requiring medical attention.

•Patrick Fontaine, 36, of Wading River was arrested Thursday morning for petit larceny in Riverhead, reports said.

On Jan. 19 around 9 a.m., an individual reported a Famous Footwear rewards card was stolen out of her 2009 Mercedes ML350, which was located at 47 Longview Drive in Riverhead at an unknown time. Mr. Fontaine was arrested Feb. 14 in relation to the theft. He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

