Last call for tickets to Times Review Talks on affordable housing

Perhaps the most talked-about issue on the North Fork these days is how to house our working young in an area where real estate prices continue to rise and job opportunities remain scarce.

College graduates are finding it difficult to stay in the area, families looking to buy a house can’t always afford to, and business owners lament the lack of housing for their employees. So how did we get here and what is being done about affordable housing?

We're gathering stakeholders to discuss the issue of affordable housing at our first Times Review Talks at Vineyard Caterers in Aquebogue from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Times Review Talks are panel discussions mostly on issues our communities are facing with the people who best understand the concerns and, in some cases, are in a position to make a difference. Future talks are expected to cover the topics of climate change, opioids, school enrollment, ticks and more.

For our panel on affordable housing, which will be moderated by Times Review Media Group digital content director Grant Parpan, we’ve invited members of the business community and local government to discuss the issue. Panelists include: Town of Southold government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow; Rona Smith, chair of Southold Town’s Housing Advisory Commission; builder Paul Pawlowski; local business owner George Giannaris of Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant in East Marion; realtor Thomas McCarthy; and Allen Handleman of Conifer Realty, developers of the new Vineyard View project in Greenport. Audience members will be given time to ask questions of the panelists.

The two-hour lunchtime events will be held each month. The $30 ticket price ($20 for Times Review subscribers) includes lunch.

This month's event is sponsored by Suffolk Security, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Space is limited.

