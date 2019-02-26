Update: Lockout at Riverhead schools ends after police investigation

Update: The district said at 11:20 a.m. the lockout was lifted. “Schools will proceed with a normal day. Thank you for your cooperation as we handled this matter,” a message on the district website said.

Original post: Riverhead Central School District schools were placed in a lockout Tuesday morning as police investigate a race-related threat, according to district officials.

In a robocall to parents around 10:30 a.m., Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said the police department had informed district officials that a “racist threat was made against students at Riverhead High School.”

District officials did not specify what the threat was, or how police learned about it.

Riverhead police are currently investigating the threat, she said, and the lockout prohibits any visitors from entering school buildings. More information would be provided as it becomes available, the superintendent said in the robocall.

Riverhead Town police confirmed an investigation, and said the lockout was part of protocol, but declined to provide additional information.

[email protected]

Comments

comments