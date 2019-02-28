Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 28, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 31, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Naso, R by Executor to EECL Properties LLC, 4600 Middle Country Rd (600-97-1-80), (R), $150,000

• Villas at Roanoke LLC to Castillo, Francisco, 205 South Path (600-97-2-4.2), (R), $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Spiro, M to Gordon, Gerard, 1900 Sterling Rd (1000-104-4-18.4), (R), $499,000

• Krupski Family LP to Cardinale, Alan, 6025 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-13-7), (R), $973,000

• Krupski Family LP to Cardinale, Rene, 6125 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-13-8), (V), $1,074,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Cassaro, M to Trieu-Tanzi, Lena, 605 Beach Ct (1000-37-7-8.1), (V), $612,000

• Cassaro, D & M to Tanzi, Vito, 3345 Cedar Ln (1000-37-7-10.2), (R), $4,388,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Farrell Jr, J to Frankow, Michael, 281 & 220 Royal Ave (900-123-1-63), (R), $300,000

• Harris Jr, K to Birch 45 LLC, 45 Birch Ct (900-181-7-34), (R), $230,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lopez, E & R to Catalan, Zenaida, 380 Madison St (1000-40-5-18), (R), $295,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Martin, B to Ali, Choudry, 49 & 46 Lagoon Ct (600-88-2-7), (R), $805,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Curott, P to 2500 Grathwohl Rd LLC, 2500 & 2455 Grathwohl Rd (1000-117-2-10), (R), $1,050,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Arnold, W & C to Stefanides, Paraskevas, 300 Latham Ln (1000-15-9-1.10), (R), $1,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Rothstein, M by Referee to 1201 Willow Pond LLC, 1201 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-73), (R), $225,100

• Robinson, C to 209 Horton LLC, 209 Horton Ave (600-81-2-13), (V), $71,000

• Lanza, F & M to Falco, Theresa, 153 Stoneleigh Dr, #3101 (600-82.5-2-25), (R), $519,000

• Riverhead Medical Arts to North Shore University Hospital, 1333 Roanoke Ave (600-108-3-16), (C), $6,000,000

• Community Housing Inno to Sevlic, Amir, 1211 E Main St (600-111-2-2), (R), $265,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Scudder, P & E to Town of Shelter Island, 46 Congdon Rd (700-15-4-134.2), (V), $800,000

• Hunkele, K to Pascaud, Sylvain, 10 Terry Dr (700-17-1-67), (R), $685,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Philippides, N & M & G to Riccoboni, Rosemarie, 290 Old Cove Blvd (1000-52-2-12.1), (R), $510,000

• McLean, G to Mangan, Michael, 350 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-57-1-25), (R), $1,040,000

• Trunce, Hulse & Wolbert to Vandenburgh, Richard & Ann, 95 Main Bayview Rd (1000-70-5-26), (R), $650,000

• Surozenski, M to Surozenski, David, 1635 Smith Dr N (1000-76-2-5), (R), $450,000

• Probe Family Trust to FHP Enterprises Inc, 2865 S Harbor Rd (1000-78-3-3), (R), $417,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Daley, G & A by Referee to Riteway Home Construction, 120 Old Orchard Rd (600-26-1-23), (R), $205,000

• Franks, J & R to Holt, Lucille, 58 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-9), (R), $520,000

• Beecher, S to Hampson, Danielle, 194 Hulse Ave (600-33-6-21), (R), $225,000

• Bove, A to Diocese of Long Island, Trustees, 301 North Side Rd (600-36-2-1.3), (R), $550,000

• Frevola, J & Carey, C to Elenterio, Charles, 10 St Andrews Path (600-96-1-13.42), (R), $635,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

