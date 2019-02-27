Daily Update: High school student arrested, tax breaks granted, grand marshal announced

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 27:

NEWS

16-year-old charged in connection to threat at Riverhead High School

Riverhead IDA ups tax break by $1M for EPCAL company

Southold Town discusses state-led renewable energy initiative

Former police chief to serve as St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal

Town tables consideration of United Riverhead Terminal biofuel tanks

Greenport High School students to perform ‘School of Rock’

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 27 degrees. Snow is likely tonight with a chance that as much as one to three inches will fall, according to National Weather Service. The low forecast tonight is 26 degrees.

Comments

comments