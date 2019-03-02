Riverhead Blotter: Coram man charged with false impersonation

Police arrested a Coram man who gave a false name when they attempted to arrest him for active warrants in Grangebel Park Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Shane Livingston, 27, fled from town and state police, was detained, taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for injuries and released with a clean bill of health.

He was charged with false impersonation, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

• Two unknown males stole merchandise valued at over $500 from Lacoste at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead Saturday. According to Riverhead police, the men fled in a black Jaguar sedan around 1 p.m.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a revoked license on Maple Avenue Friday at approximately 7 p.m.

Cupertino Pedro Simon was charged with third-degree misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation, police said.

• A Far Rockaway man was arrested at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead Saturday after he stole two crew neck sweatshirts valued at $125 from Tommy Hilfiger.

Brandon Wilson, 26, was charged with petit larceny.

• A woman called police Friday around 10 p.m. to report that marijuana smoke was coming from another apartment into her 4-year-old son’s bedroom at the Peconic Crossing apartment complex.

The resident did not answer the door, police said, but locked the deadbolt. The woman was advised to contact the property managers about the issue.

• Three women stole a total of 59 items from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Friday around 3 p.m.

According to officials, the items had a combined value of $2,489. The women fled in a gray Nissan Rogue, police said.

• Police responded to Applebee’s in Riverhead Friday around 3:45 p.m. after an unknown woman skipped out on a $95.28 bill.

• A Riverhead man reported to police Friday that an unknown person stole a muffler valued at $200 from a Ford F-350 at his West Main Street repair shop overnight.

• Engello Leon Garcia, 21, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated following a vehicle stop on Old Country Road near Roanoke Avenue last Thursday at 11 p.m.

• Erick Perez, 41, of Queens Village was arrested for driving drunk on Roanoke Avenue near Duryea Street last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

• A Riverhead man was arrested after violating an order of protection and refused to leave a Roanoke Avenue residence last Tuesday.

Delmus Thomas, 44, was charged with second degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

• A Timothy Hill Ranch employee reported to police last Tuesday around 11 a.m. that a resident damaged a window screen using a shovel and damaged a wooden railing in an attempt to fight another resident. No charges were filed, according to officials.

• Riverhead Town police are investigating a rape that occurred in October 2018 in the rear parking lot behind Walmart after a Riverhead woman reported the incident to officials last Tuesday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

