Southampton Blotter: Man arrested for having vape pen containing THC oil

Southampton Town police arrested a 19-year-old Riverhead man in Hampton Bays Saturday after he was found to be in possession of a vape pen containing THC oil during a traffic stop.

Armando Barron was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and released on a desk appearance ticket, police said.

• Ervin Bolvito-Cojon, 25, of East Quogue was arrested for driving drunk on Speonk-Riverhead Road in Northampton Sunday around 12:45 a.m. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, according to officials.

• Police arrested Transito Sanchez, 51, of Mastic for aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, on Flanders Road Sunday evening around 10 p.m.

• State police arrested Bernadette Pupilla, 57, of Manorville for driving drunk on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead Saturday at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to officials, Ms. Pupilla had a blood alcohol content of .14 percent. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and released on an appearance ticket.

• A Flanders woman called Southampton Police last Tuesday to report that her purse was stolen from her Toyota Suburban, which was parked outside of her residence.

• State police last Monday arrested a Riverhead woman for driving drunk on Maple Avenue.

Kellie Hennessey, 24, was stopped for a traffic violation around 11:53 p.m. and investigation revealed she was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .11 percent, officials said in a press release.

She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released on an appearance ticket.

Comments

comments