As a snowstorm begins to hit the area Sunday night, some school districts have already begun to issue delayed openings for Monday.

Peconic Community School — Delayed start: 10 a.m.

Riverhead Central School District — Two-hour delayed opening.

Riverhead Charter School — Two-hour delayed opening.

Shoreham-Wading River School District — Two-hour delayed opening; no a.m. pre-K; no before school program.

St. John Paul II Regional School — Two-hour delayed opening.

