Performers light up the stage at 2019 Riverhead Idol

The competition was worth the wait.

After the original Riverhead Idol date earlier this year was rescheduled, student performers hit the stage Saturday night to sing an array of hits from artists like Alicia Keys, Vance Joy and John Legend. Riverhead Councilman Jim Wooten hosted the event, now in its 15th season, at The Shade Tree Center in Aquebogue.

The wining performance went to Amanda Fontana of Calverton, who sang “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato. Second-place went to Abby Lehman of Calverton, who sang “Empty Space” by James Arthur. Third-place went to Tyler Luby of Riverhead who performed an acoustic version of “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band.

Five performers received flowers commemorating their last year with Riverhead Idol: Abby, Katherine Rodriguez of Wading River, Lia Schellinger of Baiting Hollow, Natalia Rahim of Riverhead, Marina Tedesco of Calverton.

See photos from competition below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

