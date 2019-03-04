Daily Update: Delayed openings, safety app not set up, parking law approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 4:

WEATHER

All local school districts will have delayed openings Monday after a winter storm dropped more than an inch of snow on the North Fork.

The overnight mix with rain should make for a messy commute, according to the National Weather Service.

This morning’s clouds will gradually give way to sunshine, however, and the high temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 19.

After being hit with a pair of storms this weekend, the extended forecast shows a period of dry weather for the remainder of the week.

NEWS

Student safety app not linked to East End police departments

Zeldin votes to permanently reauthorize Land and Water Conservation Fund

Greenport Village approves time limit on parking, electric vehicle charging station

Southold’s longtime tax receiver, George Sullivan, set to retire

Mattituck teen accepted into prestigious American Ballet Theatre program

Riverhead Town Board to revise resolution on United Riverhead Terminal’s biofuel tanks

Performers light up the stage at 2019 Riverhead Idol

SPORTS

Boys Swimming: SWR’s Louser earns two state titles, records

Comments

comments