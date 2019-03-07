Real Estate Transfers: March 7, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 7-13, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 96 Shade Tree LLC to Maldanado & Hernandez, Manuel & William, 90 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-3-27.5), (R), $402,800

• Ellwood, P & J to Hartmann Jr, Robert, 72 Trout Brook Ln (600-112-2-19.4), (R), $487,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Zorzy, J & H to Pollina, William, 1 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-5), (R), $430,000

• Morreale, D & G to Arnold, William, 118 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-5), (R), $569,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Davidson, E to Biancone, Christopher, 112 Oak Dr (600-38-3-24), (R), $255,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Harris, D to North Fork Grassfed LLC, 861 Bridle Ln (1000-102-4-5.4), (V), $350,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• US Bank National Assoc to HD Guerrero Remodeling Inc, 16 Havens Dr (900-144-1-18.3), (R), $290,000

• Dobrzynski, W & D to Leporati, Steven, 11 Anne Ave (900-163-2-28), (R), $290,800

• Burke, S to Delos Santos, Karmela & Leonila, 31 Wildwood Trail (900-181-7-15), (R), $327,540

• Coladner, R to Voropayev, Dmytro, 45 Alissa Ln (900-199-6-4), (R), $425,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Marjam 75, LLC to Mazzaferro, Timothy, 180 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-2-23), (R), $440,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Clifford, M Trust to Comax Properties LLC, 150 Washington Ave (600-90-2-26), (R), $330,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Benedict, K & E by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, 7195 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-126-10-12.2), (R), $254,982

ORIENT (11957)

• S.A.H.E.T. & Thomas, S to Riesenfeld Trust, Mark & Andrea, 800 Village Ln (1000-25-1-15), (R), $699,000

PECONIC (11958)

• 35300 Peconic Group to Route 48 Partners LLC, 35300 CR 48 (1000-69-4-2.2), (C), $640,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mandelbaum & Nicolaou to Berdinka, Michael, 51 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-51), (R), $437,500

• NF Development LLC to Picone, Salvatore, 76 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.35), (V), $115,000

• Demchak, E to Ellwood, Paul, 49 Cove St (600-85-2-90), (R), $610,000

• EECL Properties LLC to Perez, Juan, 85 Industrial Blvd (600-121-2-11), (R), $357,000

• Vogel, G & Koch, B to Escobar, Edison, 339 Marcy Ave (600-124-2-40), (R), $355,000

• Meves, E to Basic, Tarik, 840 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-19), (R), $250,000

• Cardinal Realty Co to Rivshore 2 LLC, 121-127 W Main St (600-128-3-61.1), (C), $1,450,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Madore, S to Hindin, Edward, 148 D N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-57.2), (R), $1,100,000

• Moore, P to Clark, Kristian, 56 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-67.1), (R), $1,675,000

• Raymond, C to Chernomorsky, Rostislav, 7 Terry Dr (700-17-1-48), (R), $700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Wheeler, R & L to Haase, Robert, 305 & 375 Tuthill Rd Ext (1000-55-6-15.2), (R), $660,000

• Gabor Galgo, LLC to DiBlasi, Matthew, 2955 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-6-17), (R), $649,000

• Helgesen, J to WH Crumb LLC, 205 Summit Dr (1000-79-6-16), (V), $160,000

• Bohach, W & C by Referee to Federal National Mortgage Association, 7480 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-7-11), (R), $517,998

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Heiss, G & K to Lombardi, Frank, 197 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-22), (R), $490,000

• Atela, M & D to Conroy, Robert, 223 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-25), (R), $450,000

• Roff, P to Salerno, Stephen, 6 Joshua Ct (600-75.1-2-3), (R), $540,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

