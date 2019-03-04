At supervisor’s request, Triple Five replaces point person on EPCAL sale

Triple Five has replaced its director of business development and point person on the sale of Enterprise Park at Calverton, according to Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, who said she had requested the move in the wake of a report by RiverheadLocal that revealed Stuart Bienenstock was found in 2016 by a New Jersey court to have forged documents in a real estate transaction.

“After this ruling came to light, it would have been difficult for the town to work with Mr. Bienenstock,” Ms. Jens-Smith said in a release. “I communicated to Triple Five that this would not be acceptable, and as a show of good faith to Riverhead, they have agreed to replace him on this project.”

Four of the five board members last week said in interviews that the disclosure would not affect the proposed sale to Calverton Aviation and Technology — the joint venture between Triple Five and Luminati Aerospace — because Mr. Bienenstock was not a principal in that company. Councilman Jim Wooten could not be reached for comment.

Officials said they were not made aware of the ruling against Mr. Bienenstock by Triple Five or CAT.

“Riverhead is placing great faith in Triple Five to develop one of the town’s most precious resources and to be a good neighbor,” Ms. Jens-Smith said in a release. “In light of this, it was necessary for Triple Five to replace Mr. Bienenstock.”

She said “residents need to be able to trust through handing this sale, and through this gesture, it seems they understand.”

Mr. Bienenstock was an employee and not an owner of Triple Five, which owns 75 percent of CAT, the company in contract to buy 1,632 acres of land in Calverton from Riverhead Town for $40 million.

However, he was the point person on the company’s dealings with EPCAL. Ms. Jens-Smith said Triple Five is replacing Mr. Bienenstock on the EPCAL project with Director of Development Amy Herbold.

In January, a New Jersey appeals court upheld a lower court’s $1.3 million judgment against a group including Mr. Bienenstock, based on claims of fraud and breach of covenant.

Mr. Bienenstock was not employed by Triple Five at the time. He joined the company in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also guided Triple Five’s purchase of 105 acres at the former Dowling College campus in Brookhaven for $14 million last year.

The lawsuit pitted plaintiffs Chicago Title Insurance, and the company it represented, Golden Union, LLC, against defendants’ Union Avenue Holding LLC, Ariel Gantz, Mr. Bienenstock and Judah Bloch.

A lower court found the defendants guilty on July 14, 2016, and only Mr. Bloch appealed that ruling to the Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey.

The appellate ruling came on Jan. 9, 2019 upholding the lower court and that was picked up by the media in late February, since Mr. Bienenstock’s name remained on the case, even though he did not seek an appeal.

The lawsuit involved a case where Union Avenue Holding purchased an apartment building from Golden Union, and a condition of the sale was that all liens on the property had to be satisfied prior to or at closing.

Two companies, West 58th Street, LLC and TSR Group LLC, held an outstanding mortgage on the property unbeknownst to Golden Union, which then took legal action.

The appellate ruling also says Mr. Bienenstock, in 2012, provided an executed discharge for the West 58th Street mortgage and a termination of the TSR assignment of rents.

But four months after the closing, Ronald Herbst, the attorney for West 58th Street, claimed the executed discharge of the mortgage was forged.

The lower court judge, Stephanie Mitterhoff, wrote that while Mr. Bienenstock denied bringing the documents to court or even seeing them until after the closing, he admitted that the handwriting on the discharge of the assignment of rents looked very similar to his handwriting.

The judge found Mr. Bienenstock’s “denial that he brought the (forged) documents to the closing” was undermined by a Golden Union official’s testimony that Mr. Bienenstock did deliver the discharges at closing.

The judge also found it “highly likely that Bienenstock forged the document himself, based on his own admission that some of the handwriting on the discharge looked remarkably similar to his own.”

She later wrote, “regardless of who forged the document, the court finds that both Bloch and Bienenstock knew that to induce the buyer to close, the discharges had to be executed and presented to the buyer at closing.”

The appeals court wrote that “Judge Mitterhoff’s factual findings are well-supported by the competent evidence in the record and her interpretation and application of the law are unassailable. Thus, we find no basis on which to intervene.”

Mr. Bienenstock could not be reached for comment as his voicemail was full.

Photo caption: Nader Ghermezian (left) and Stuart Bienenstock of CAT at an earlier qualified and eligible sponsor hearing before the Riverhead Town Board. (Credit: Tim Gannon, file)

