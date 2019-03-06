Cops: Woman used stolen credit card at Target

Riverhead Police are searching for a woman who used a stolen credit card at Target on Old Country Road last month.

Police said a woman (pictured above) made unauthorized purchases in the amount of $2,072.79 at the Riverhead Target around 12:28 p.m. on February 21. That credit card was reported stolen from the Stop & Shop also located on Old Country Road about one hour prior, according to a press release.

Police describe the woman as in her mid-twenties with dark hair and glasses. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. All calls with remain confidential.

Photo: (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

