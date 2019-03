Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a runaway 16-year-old girl who was living at the Timothy Hill Alternative Living Facility in Calverton.

Police said Dominique Felton left the ranch during the evening hours on Thursday, March 7 without permission. Her whereabouts are unknown.No foul play is suspected, police said.

If anyone sees her, they’re asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

