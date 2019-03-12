Daily Update: Drug arrests, school bond update, panel on wineries

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 12:

NEWS

DA: North Fork dealers charged with manslaughter for causing fatal overdose

Cost of Greenport’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan reduced by $2.8M

Times Review Talks to explore ‘The future of wineries on the North Fork’

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 42 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 24 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25 degrees.

Comments

comments