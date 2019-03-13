Daily Update: Rally in Riverhead, fight to restore SALT deductions, primary for Russell

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 13:

NEWS

Advocates march in Riverhead to promote equal access to driver’s licenses

Bellone reignites fight to restore SALT deductions

Mattituck attorney to challenge Supervisor Russell in June primary

How two sisters formed Laurel Floral out of a backyard

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Podcast: Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich on climate change and Long Island wine

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 50s for several days beginning Thursday.

