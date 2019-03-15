Riverhead School District seeks community feedback on security

The Riverhead Central School District and the Board of Education are seeking community feedback on a number of items related to school security.

District residents are encouraged to participate in an anonymous, online survey to assist the district in “its commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for its students,” according to a notice posted by the district.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. The survey is available as of today and will remain up through April 1.

The survey can be found on the district website, www.riverhead.net, on the announcements section.

