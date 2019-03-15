Cops: Suspect reportedly breaks into Aquebogue residence overnight

A woman reported a break-in overnight at a residence in Aquebogue and the suspect remains at large, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. Friday from a woman who said an unknown person was trying to enter her residence on Peconic Bay Boulevard. Police responded and found that someone did break in and stole a pocketbook while the victim was inside, according a press release.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving. A K-9 unit from the New York State Police responded to search the area and no suspect could be located. Riverhead detectives responded to investigate as well.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

