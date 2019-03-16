Police arrest Riverhead man for riding stolen quad

A 33-year-old Riverhead man was arrested after police caught him riding a stolen quad early Saturday morning.

Riverehad Police received a call from an Ostrander Avenue resident around 4:40 a.m. stating that someone took a Polaris Quad from their driveway. Shortly after, officers found Daniel M. Russ in the roadway with the quad in his possession, according to a police press release.

Mr. Russ was placed under arrest and with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th Degree, police said.

Mr. Russ old police he was un-domiciled, but lived in the Town of Riverhead.

Photo caption: Daniel M. Russ (Riverehad Police courtesy photo)

