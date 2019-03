The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln.

NEWS

Greenport Election: Two seats up for grabs today

Long Island Aquarium raising funds to transport sea lion to Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today. The high is near 45, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with lows near 24.

Comments

comments