Real Estate Transfers: March 21, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 21-27, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Dream Land Builders to Alvarado, Jose, 181 Main Rd (600-85-2-97), (R), $420,000

• Siemen, H & M to Schaum, Jeffrey, 151 Edgar Ave (600-85-3-77.1), (R), $399,990

• Fellows, W & K to Fey, Steven, 219 Overlook Dr (600-113-1-6), (R), $990,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• United Peconic Assocs to Life Storage LP, 345 Flanders Rd (900-141-1-17.5), (C), $6,062,500

• Kisch, G by Admrs to Cuttica, Eugenio, 12 Whitebrook Dr (900-142-1-53), (R), $1,300,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Mcgwire Jr, T to Cosmedy, Mary, 365 Camp Fire Ln (1000-98-3-17), (R), $1,300,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Clifton & Reeve Alvarad to Bay Shore Holdings LLC, 38 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-26), (R), $155,000

• RMBS REO Holdings LLC to Axmacher, Thomas, 65 Windflower Ln (600-43-5-18), (R), $445,000

• Paragon Industries to Connolly, John, 34 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.16), (R), $499,000

• Takacs, N to 773 Mill LLC, 773 Mill Rd (600-81-1-12), (R), $290,000

• Rus, P by Referee to US Bank National Association, 1088 Northville Tpke (600-84-2-25), (R), $279,900

• Hansen, D & P to Dupree, Jonathan, 41 Josica Dr (600-85-4-10), (R), $420,000

• Burgio, F to 609 Northville Tpke LLC, 609 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-14), (R), $215,000

• Wade, J & A to 442 Kratoville Avenue LLC, 442 Kratoville Ave (600-123-4-3), (R), $260,000

• Zenk, J & G to Dream Land Builders Inc, 406 Osborne Ave (600-126-1-6), (V), $309,800

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mitchell, S & S to Olsen, David, 3400 Wells Ave (1000-70-3-22.8), (R), $965,000

• Robbett, B & J to Gaydosik, Michael, 340 Sleepy Hollow Ln (1000-78-1-10.7), (V), $265,000

• Schloss, E by Executor to Goeller, Loretta, 455 Meadow Ct, Unit 8 (1000-87.1-1-8), (C), $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

