Riverhead Free Library’s 2019-20 budget maintains tax levy

The Riverhead Free Library’s proposed 2019 budget will pierce the state’s 2 percent cap — but residents shouldn’t expect an increase in taxes.

A clerical error is to blame, according to Library Director Kerrie McMullen-Smith.

“When we filed our information with the state comptroller’s office for the proposed budget, we were notified that we inadvertently pierced the cap for 2018-2019,” she said Friday, adding that the error was not caught right away since the library switched accounting firms last year.

“We didn’t want to raise the levy this year, so we reworked the budget and kept the levy the same,” she said.

The levy will remain at $3,812,557.

The overall operating budget is slated to increase about 2.6 percent, from $3.9 million to $4.1 million and reflects trends seen at the library, Ms. McMullen-Smith said. The increase in the budget is funded largely through a transfer of $101,939 in unassigned funds, $87,128 of which is from last year’s levy.

“Checkouts for physical materials are down because more people are using our downloadable materials,” she said. “That determines where the money is put.”

Additionally, she said that programming attendance has nearly tripled.

“People are really coming to the library to be entertained or learn something,” she said.

As a result, updates are being made to the library, including a new adult computer lab that was unveiled earlier this month. A new area for senior services to keep pace with growing demand for senior programs is under construction, Ms. McMullen-Smith said.

“We’re definitely moving in a different direction. We have to change our budget based on the needs of community,” she said.

In addition to weighing in on the $4.1 million budget, residents will also be asked to pick three library trustees from a pool of 12 candidates.

Trustees Dean Terchunian, Eileen Mackey and Rev. Janet Wright are not seeking re-election to the nine-member board.

The 12 candidates are Marilyn Banks-Winter, Susan Bredinka, Barbara Federmack, Guy Fein, David John Friedrich, Ruth Nelson, Joanna Polistena, Paul Pysarenko, Keith Reichl, Annette Totten, Laura Rivela and Amy Wood.

A meet the candidates event will be held on Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library.

The budget and trustee vote will be held Tuesday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone registered to vote in the Riverhead School District can cast a ballot.

Voters in the Riverhead Central School District will also be asked to weigh in on the Baiting Hollow Free Library budget, which calls for $18,035 in taxes, up $5,660 from last year’s $12,375.

According to Davi Raio, finance officer for the Baiting Hollow library, the budget will help fund improvements, such as a new handicap ramp and railing and repairs to the ceiling and roof.

“All of these things are coming due,” Mr. Raio said Friday. “We can’t get it done in one year, but we can’t just let it sit there.”

