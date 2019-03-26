The Kree civilization is made up of sexy steel and curved spacecraft, a ubiquitous Marvelized science fiction imagining without a particular personality. Ben Mendelsohn’s pathos-laced performance of Skrull leader Talos saves the species from being reduced to sheer caricature. But it’s a far cry from Marvel’s typical world-building that usually makes each respective superhero story really sing. In the best Marvel films these details are as powerful as the heroes themselves—think of Black Panther’s ubiquitous vibranium or the mohawk activated arrow from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Captain Marvel does not deviate from this formula. The film follows Carol Danvers, a Kree soldier in a war against Skrulls, a race of shape-shifting lizard people-aliens who are slowly taking control of each planet across the universe. Her commander is the rather cloying, militaristic dudebro Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), who tells her the key to controlling her powers is by containing her emotions. Given Danvers powers radiate from her arms, it’s a little hard not to think of her as a tactical version of Frozen’s Elsa, or Scarlet Witch, or literally any woman ever, who’s been categorized as overtly emotional and encouraged to tamp down her feelings in service of “gaining more control.” It’s the same misogynistic critique that women hear every day—power comes with pragmatism, and feelings will get in the way.

