Real Estate Transfers: March 28, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Luce, George, 171 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.17), (R), $355,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Pepe, B by Referee to Majestic Farms LLC, 1340 Edwards Ave (600-61-1-3.87), (R), $360,000

• Delgado, R & L by Referee to HSBC Bank USA, NA, 16 Edwards Ave (600-137-3-2), (R), $570,994

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Meltzer, I to Winters, Timothy, 1345 Bridle Ln (1000-102-8-21), (R), $580,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fisher Organization to Paredes, Ivan, 52 & 56 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-2.3), (R), $335,000

• Maldonado-Molina, E to 72 Flanders Road LLC, 747 Flanders Rd (900-144-1-7), (C), $80,000

• Van Arsdale, D & A to Maldonado, Mario, 16 Huntington Ln (900-146-1-14.1), (R), $546,875

• Long Family Trust to Divello, Joseph, 53 Lakeview Dr (900-163-2-24), (R), $175,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Moore, L & Kuplins, V to Hine, William, 874 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-88-1-16.1), (R), $750,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Mendoza, A to QJSG Properties LLC, 38015 Route 25 (1000-15-2-15.7), (R), $4,900,000

• Mendoza, A to Luckyfront LLC, 38015 Route 25 (1000-15-2-15.8), (R), $4,900,000

• Lomaglio, K & B to Owen, Conrad, 1880 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-6-7), (V), $275,000

• Utz, S to Fisher, Richard, 295 Youngs Rd (1000-18-1-12), (R), $530,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Salice, K to Meagher, Margaret, 13 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-13), (R), $680,000

• Benitez, J & T to Pizzo, Gail, 103 Linda Ln W (600-16-2-10), (R), $495,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Randolph, P & K to Kennedy, Shaun, 8 Crescent Way (700-1-1-86), (R), $1,255,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat to JAG Properties Management, 42 N Midway Rd (700-14-4-23.3), (R), $478,529

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• McHugh, K & E to Pav, George, 45 Willow St (600-92-3-47), (R), $400,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Grigonis, Haman, et al to 316 Main Street LLC, p/o 4402 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-8.14), (V), $314,000

• Brodsky, J & Hirsch, H to Feingold, Deborah, 255 Founders Path (1000-64-2-32), (R), $730,000

• Darling, S by Executor to Portillo, Anthony, 48920 Route 25 (1000-70-7-9), (R), $359,000

• Pettit, Schoch, et al to May Group, The, 1280 Cedar Point Dr E (1000-90-2-22), (R), $496,000

• Pazzanese, G to Budetti Jr, Louis, 400 Richmond Rd E (1000-135-3-8), (R), $815,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Coutinho, J & M to Dundas, Timothy, 32 Forest Ln (600-25-1-2), (R), $685,000

• Lule, J & Conlin, M to Van Orden, Melissa, 24 Locust Rd (600-27-3-60), (R), $278,000

• Crouzilhat, J & G to Albano, Michael, 85 Fire Ln (600-58-2-5), (R), $117,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

