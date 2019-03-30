Riverhead Blotter: Harrison Avenue man reports alleged burglary

A Riverhead man told police that someone entered his home on Harrison Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. last Thursday and removed about $7,300 worth of items and cash.

The stolen items included an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, valued at $3,000; an Apple Watch valued at $400; an iPad Pro valued at $1,000; a $900 iPhone; $2,000 cash; and a 14-karat gold chain of unknown value, according to police.

• Someone forcibly entered a home on Williams Way North in Calverton through a garage last Tuesday just before midnight and stole a motorcycle, according to police.

• Sabrina Spadfina, 40, of Shirley was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at Walmart on Route 58.

Police said she stole four DVD recordings and $400 cash. The thefts occurred over four separate occasions, from March 9 to March 12, and she was arrested through a civilian arrest by store security, police said.

• Luanna Hussnatter, 47, of Riverhead and Valeria Reaves, 55, of Riverhead were arrested for petit larceny at Walmart Sunday afternoon.

Store security saw them remove 55 miscellaneous items worth more than $600 in total, and made a civilian arrest before turning the suspects over to police.

• Jorge Rodriguez, 43, of Maspeth was charged with petit larceny at the UGG Australia store in Tanger Outlets Sunday afternoon. He is accused of stealing a pair of gray women’s slippers worth $90, police said.

• Keith McKenney, 50, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 Saturday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• Brian Russell, 39, address unavailable, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge last Wednesday night around 11:25 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway in Calverton.

• Three boxes of assorted jewelry were reported stolen from a car parked on Park Place in Baiting Hollow last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to police, who said the total value of the items was about $200.

• A gold watch valued at $100 was reported stolen from an unlocked car on Goose Lane in Calverton last Wednesday night.

• A cellphone and a wallet were reported stolen at Walmart on Route 58 Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

• An Apple iPod valued at $50 was reported stolen from a car on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead last Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

• An unknown person broke the glass side doors off a cottage on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow last Thursday at 10 a.m., according to police. The owner of the house was not home at the time.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments