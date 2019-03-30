Police: Women fled scene of larceny, crashed with children in the car

Riverhead police arrested a pair of women who crashed after fleeing the scene of an alleged larceny Saturday morning at the CVS store on Route 58, according to a town police press release.

The women, who were driving with two young children in the car, struck a telephone, a parked vehicle and nearly crashed into a house on Hamilton Avenue after refusing to stop for police.

Investigators determined the driver and mother of the two children, Dominique Scaggs, 29, of Calverton was driving under the influence of drugs. She was charged with felony grand larceny and driving while ability impaired by drugs Leandra’s Law, along with seven misdemeanors, police said.

Her passenger, Alicia DeScalzo, 35, of Riverhead was charged with one count of grand larceny, according to the release. Ms. DeScalzo was also arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing $500 in merchandise from Target on Route 58, reports show.

The children, aged four months and one year, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. The women were transported to Riverhead Police Headquarters and held for arraignment. Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, according to police, who did not say what the women were accused of stealing from the pharmacy.

