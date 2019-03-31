Southampton Blotter: Riverhead woman arrested for driving with suspended license

Christina Ratzke, 27, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday for driving with a suspended license, according to Southampton Town police.

Ms. Ratzke was stopped for a traffic violation that evening at the intersection of Flanders Road and Vail Avenue in Riverside when police found she was operating her vehicle while her license was under suspension. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations. Ms. Ratzke is expected to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

• A Riverside man was arrested outside his home last Wednesday evening for failing to comply with state fire prevention codes, according to reports.

Police received a report of what appeared to be a brush fire on Flanders Road. After investigating, police asked the Flanders Fire Department to respond to the scene.

An officer observed the individual putting leaves and tree branches into the fire on his property. After being prompted, he told police, “I’m cleaning up this area of all the tree branches, you know it’s quicker this way.”

The fire department extinguished the fire and the homeowner was charged with failure to conform to state uniform fire prevention and building codes. He was later released on an appearance ticket in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

