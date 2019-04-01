Daily Update: Claudio’s update, drunk driving program pitched, food pantry in need

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 1:

NEWS

Claudio’s project fast-tracked; goal to complete work before Memorial Day

Mothers of scouts urge Riverhead to add drunk-driving program

North Fork United Methodist Church move will uproot food pantry

Coffee shop owners have ‘decided against’ business venture with disgraced restaurateur

SPORTS

Girls Lacrosse: Waves think positive, results follow

Boys Lacrosse: Lightning doesn’t strike twice for Riverhead

Boys Tennis: Southold/Greenport’s Brigham, Quinones play like champs

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Windy conditions will make it feel much colder, however. Expect a low of 25 tonight.

