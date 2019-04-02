DA: Suffolk County Police officer from Shoreham falsified time sheets

A Suffolk County Police sergeant was arrested for allegedly falsifying his time sheets, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Tuesday.

Robert Kall, 48, of Shoreham allegedly falsified records to indicate he had worked full shifts on 12 separate dates between Feb. 3, 2016 and July 17, 2018.

A detective’s investigation, which examined Suffolk County Police Department records including Mr. Kall’s access pass, vehicle and cell phone records, revealed that on nine of the dates, Mr. Kall initially recorded himself as not working and later altered attendance records to falsely indicate that he had worked a full shift. On three of the dates, Mr. Kall allegedly reported himself as having worked full shifts without reporting for duty, according to the detective’s affidavit.

As a result, Mr. Kall received an additional 12 paid days off from work, valued at $7,429.24, the DA said.

He surrendered to detectives from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday and was arraigned on charges of third-degree grand larceny and third-degree corrupting the government, both class D felonies.

He is also charged with first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to a press release.

“Robert Kall’s alleged actions constitute a serious violation of the trust instilled in him by the Suffolk County Police Department and the public he was tasked with protecting and serving,” Mr. Sini said in a statement Tuesday.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said detectives began investigating the incident after a supervisor of Mr. Kall’s noticed a discrepancy in his time and attendance. He was immediately suspended without pay, she said.

“Misconduct of any kind is taken seriously and will not be tolerated in this department. Residents should be assured that our officers are committed to their profession and [Mr. Kall’s] conduct is not reflective of the Department’s dedication to service,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Kall was released on his own recognizance and is due in court June 4.

If convicted of the top count, he faces a maximum sentence of two and one-third to seven years in prison. He could also face a maximum fine of $14,858.48.

According to the District Attorney, Mr. Kall has been employed with the Suffolk County Police Department since 2000. He has held the rank of sergeant since May 2014.

The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Ward.

