Daily Update: Judge out of patience with driver, ballot items added, cop arrested

Wednesday, April 3

Driver in fatal crash asks for adjournment; judge ‘out of patience’

New considerations for Riverhead School District voters this May

SoutholdVOICE climate change forum introduces issues, potential solutions

DA: Suffolk County Police officer from Shoreham falsified time sheets

Library budgets approved in Riverhead, Baiting Hollow

Baseball: Babylon bats bash Southold, 21-7

It’s expected to remain cloudy through mid morning today, before gradually clearing, with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph at times today. Expect a low of 34 degrees tonight.

