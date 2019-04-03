Taxi driver killed in single-vehicle crash on LIE in Calverton

An East Patchogue man died early Wednesday morning in Calverton after he drove a taxi cab into a tree, according to Suffolk County police.

Jeffrey Pogar, 65, was driving a taxi eastbound on the Long Island Expressway just west of exit 71 when he veered off the road and crashed his vehicle into a tree at 7:35 a.m., officials said. Detectives believe he may have suffered a medical event. Further details were not immediately available.

Mr. Pogar was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad are still investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

comments