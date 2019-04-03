Luminati agrees to leave former Grumman Plant 6

Facing eviction from the space it has been leasing at the Enterprise Park at Calverton, Luminati Aerospace has agreed to leave the former Grumman Plant 6, its attorney said Wednesday.

The company, which is a partner in a group looking to buy the remaining buildable acreage at EPCAL, was scheduled to appear in Riverhead Justice Court in relation to an eviction action filed by Laoudis of Calverton, which owns the facility where Luminati has been based since 2015.

Attorney Jonathan Brown said before the court appearance Wednesday that Luminati has agreed to a surrender agreement in which they will move out of Plant 6.

The news comes days after it was learned Luminati is being taken to court by Hexcel Corporation, which said the company has defaulted on a $10 million loan from 2016.

Luminati Aerospace is owned by Daniel Preston, and owns 25 percent of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in contract to buy 1,643 acres of land at EPCAL from Riverhead Town for $40 million. Triple Five Group, which is best known for developing large shopping malls like the Mall of America in Minnesota, owns the other 75 percent of CAT.

The 1,643 acres are currently vacant and are not involved in Hexcel’s lawsuit against Luminati.

