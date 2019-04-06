Riverhead Blotter: Woman stole $452 worth of merchandise at Target

Rose Marie Caruana, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Saturday evening for theft at the Riverhead Target store, police reports said.

Police arrived at the location and spoke to a store security guard who claimed Ms. Caruana removed approximately $452 in merchandise. After the security guard signed a civilian arrest form, Ms. Caruana was arrested and brought to Riverhead Police Department where she was processed and released with a future court date. She was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead man was arrested outside Stop & Shop in Riverhead Monday afternoon for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Jaime Murcia, 61, was found with an empty bottle of Evan Williams Bourbon in his 2013 Toyota Camry. Mr. Murcia was arrested at 2:12 p.m. and charged with DWI with a previous conviction; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; driving without a license, a violation; a breathalyzer test violation; driving with an open container in the vehicle, a traffic infraction; and another violation for failure to obey a traffic signal.

• Thomas Delmus, 44, of Riverhead was arrested last Friday after violating an order of protection, reports said.

Police responded to a report from a Roanoke Avenue resident that Mr. Delmus was violating an order of protection against her. The caller stated that the duo got into a verbal dispute inside the residence last Thursday afternoon. After Mr. Thomas went to sleep in the home, the caller left with her baby and contacted police the next day.

Police found Mr. Thomas inside the residence, where he was taken into custody and transported to Riverhead Town police headquarters. He was turned over to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred at the Calvin Klein store at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead last Thursday evening.

Around 3:30 p.m., police received a report from the store manager that an unknown individual entered the store and stole $3,600 in branded underwear. Police have not yet found a suspect but they would be charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

