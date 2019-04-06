Man airlifted after suffering injuries from fall in Calverton

A 47-year-old East Quogue man was airlifted after suffering injuries from a fall at Crown Sanitation in Calverton Saturday, according to Riverhead Town police.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Youngs Avenue facility. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and then transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center via medevac.

A police investigation determined the fall was accidental. Additional information was not immediately available.

