Daily Update: State of the Town, Greenport business proposals, restaurant owner launches cooking channel

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 9:

NEWS

Riverhead Supervisor cites police contracts, water district in State of the Town address

Greenport businesses put in requests for public assembly, outdoor seating and live music

Hellenic’s George Giannaris launching YouTube cooking channel for home chefs

The Suffolk Times repeats as winner of NY Newspaper of the Year

SPORTS

Boys Track and Field: Pase’s winning lunge sparks SWR

WEATHER

After a foggy morning in some areas, expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40 and there is a 60 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m.

