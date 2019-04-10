‘Grappling with Ticks’ the subject of next Times Review Talks

Tick-borne infections have reached epidemic proportions on Long Island — and the North Fork is often thought of as ground zero for such illnesses.

But many of the methods for controlling ticks are not cost-effective or limited by other constraints.

Exacerbating this public health crisis is an expanding population of deer, which carry the harmful insects.

So what options are there to limit the deer and tick populations? How can the public better educate itself on tick-borne illnesses? What preventive measures can people take to ensure their personal health?

We’ll put these and other questions to a panel of experts at our next Times Review Talks event at The Vineyards at Aquebogue on Wednesday, April 24, from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Panelists include Stony Brook University researcher Jorge Benach; Dr. Anna-Marie Wellins of the Medical Advisory Panel of the Regional Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; Jeff Standish, Southold Town’s director of public works; Craig Jobes, environmental analyst for Southold Town; and April Boitano, president of Tick Wise Education Inc. The discussion will be moderated by Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan.

Times Review Talks are panel discussions mostly on issues our communities are facing with the people who best understand the concerns and, in some cases, are in a position to make a difference. Future talks are expected to cover the topics of climate change, school enrollment and more.

The two-hour events will be held monthly.

