Real Estate Transfers: April 11, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 11-17, 2019.

Brought to you by:

CALVERTON (11933)

• Villas at Roanoke to Larsen, Daniel, 72 Penny Dr (600-97-2-9.2), (V), $486,940

• Champion 11 Group to Guerrero, Carlos, 4506 Middle Country Rd (600-97-2-28), (R), $400,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• S3S LLC to 65 Commerce Drive LLC, 65 Commerce Dr (1000-96-1-1.3), (V), $990,000

• Klodnicki, E & J to Daley, Eric, 1415 Harbor Ln (1000-97-6-10), (R), $1,225,000

• 750 NSR LLC to Downing, Jesse, 750 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-6-6), (R), $726,500

• Burk, J to Galgano, Robert, 305 Carrington Rd (1000-111-11-16), (R), $324,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Broadriver LLC to 46 Point Road LLC, 46 Point Rd (900-122-1-43), (R), $289,000

• Devon, J to Valdez, Juan, 412 Flanders Blvd S (900-167-2-19.1), (R), $395,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Homestead Way LLC to Foran, Caroline, 1240 Homestead Way (1000-33-3-16), (R), $830,000

• Vessa, R & V to Klemm, Taylor, 170 Rockcove Ct (1000-33-3-19.10), (R), $1,212,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Moran, R by Referee to PNC Bank Nat Assoc, 42 Melissa Ct (600-69-3-53.49), (R), $611,703

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Gaydosik, M & M to McGlone, Timothy, 2105 Mill Rd (1000-100-3-13), (R), $700,000

• DeRidder, B & S to Spieler, Michael, 145 Old Field Ct (1000-120-3-8.19), (R), $650,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Hofer, A to Chamale, Manuel, 5080 New Suffolk Rd (1000-110-8-14), (R), $486,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dietrich & Donovan, & to 48 Hill LLC, 48 Hill Dr (600-16-1-1), (R), $140,000

• Sabatini, J to Dowd, Diane, 1902 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-116), (R), $310,000

• Byrnes, P Trust to Mustillo, Corrado, 104 Stoneleigh Dr #1602 (600-82.5-1-2), (C), $460,000

• 87 Sandy Court & JMA to Manuel, Gasper, 1428 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-15.5), (R), $440,000

• Alcaraz/Benitez, A to Pinzon Lozada, Jose, 898 Ostrander Ave (600-107-4-23), (R), $320,000

• Trent, E by Referee to Bank of America NA, 54 Fanning St (600-120-1-11), (R), $247,493

• 129 Ostrander Avenue to J. Petrocelli Development, 129 Ostrander Ave (600-129-3-15.2), (C), $126,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hindin, E & P to Marshall, Jeffrey, 53 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-45), (R), $900,000

• Rice, J by Referee to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 32 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-11), (R), $1,402,678

• SI Meeting of Friends to Town of Shelter Island, Burns Rd (700-15-4-143), (V), $25,000

• Bar-Tur, A & K to 13 North Midway Road LLC, 13 N Midway Rd (700-18-3-86), (V), $472,250

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Andrews, F & J to Lupo, Matthew, 2575 Glenn Rd (1000-78-1-33), (R), $790,000

• Goodman, S & A to Tsoupros, David, 1860 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-79-6-3.4), (R), $875,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Meier, D to Meier, Stephanie, 4 Gully Rd (600-54-3-16), (R), $280,000

• Mandleur, M to Armstrong, Joanne, 268 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-15), (R), $430,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments