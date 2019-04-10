$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Riverhead Hallmark

The Riverhead Hallmark store in the former Walmart shopping center on Route 58 has sold another winner — a Powerball ticket with a $1 million prize.



The second place prize-winner has not yet come forward with their ticket from the April 3 drawing, but shop owner Allan Patel said he’s excited to meet the lucky local.

“I feel so happy,” he said. “Somebody was in my store and somebody maybe I know – probably they’ll show up.”

This is not the first time the Riverhead store, also known as Bapa Cards & Gifts, has been victorious in the game of chance. In 2017, a customer saw a $250,000 win playing Mega Millions and in 2007 another customer saw a $1 million Powerball win. Smaller earnings of anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000 appear fairly often at this location, according to Mr. Patel.

“We’ve had lots of big winners, small winners,” said Mr. Patel, who owns a total of 15 card and convenience shops across the county. “This is a lucky shop.”

