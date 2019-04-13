Riverhead Blotter: Man stopped for speeding arrested for DWI

William Grossklaus, 30, of Riverhead was arrested Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Mr. Grossklaus was pulled over by police around 2 a.m. for speeding near the intersection of East Main Street and Hubbard Avenue in Riverhead. He was charged with DWI and two additional violations.

• An underage drinking operation resulted in four arrests Monday after members of the Riverhead Police COPE unit conducted State Liquor Authority compliance checks at 19 locations in Riverhead.

Those arrested were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor.

Police arrested Raja Shahzad, 60, of Riverhead at 7-Eleven on 1050 Old Country Road; Adem Sari, 39, of Riverhead at American Gas in Jamesport; Osama Naeem, 23, of Riverhead at Mobil on East Main Street; and Janaka Wijepala Mohottalage, 44, of Riverhead at Mobil on Route 58. They were all released on appearance tickets.

An earlier compliance check March 29 resulted in one arrest when police investigated five locations in Riverhead. Ahndrea Valentin, 24, of Miller Place was arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings in Riverhead and charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and released on an appearance ticket.

• A woman called police to report several personal items had been stolen, only to later realize her son had tossed them into the garbage.

Police responded to East Wind on Route 25A in Wading River Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The woman claimed her iPhone, American Express credit card, Bank of America debit card and driver’s license had been stolen from a countertop at the reception desk.

About two hours later, police received another call and the woman said she had found her property. She told police that her 8-year-old son threw her cellphone and credit cards into the garbage.

• A Riverhead woman reported her clothing was damaged Friday evening at Laundry Palace, reports said.

The woman told police two comforters, six towels, two sets of sheets and several blankets, totaling around $1,200, were damaged from rusty water after the Riverhead Water District flushed the lines. The woman told police she will report the incident to the water district at a later date. Police took no further action.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

