Daily Update: Det. Brian Simonsen Way, gas station approved, rain on the way

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 12:

NEWS

Honorary renaming of South Jamesport Avenue planned in memory of Brian Simonsen

ZBA grants approval for Southold gas station

Proposed zoning change would allow easier path to construct processing facilities

Meetings set on South Jamesport Beach alcohol plan

NORTHFORKER

So Matcha tea bar to open at East Wind in Wading River

SPORTS

Girls Track and Field: With Tuckers, winning is in fashion

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a daytime high near 52, according to the National Weather Service. There will likely be rain overnight as temperatures climb into the mid-50s. A chance of showers exists throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the 60s.

