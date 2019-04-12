Daily Update: Det. Brian Simonsen Way, gas station approved, rain on the way

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 12:
NEWS
Honorary renaming of South Jamesport Avenue planned in memory of Brian Simonsen
ZBA grants approval for Southold gas station
Proposed zoning change would allow easier path to construct processing facilities
Meetings set on South Jamesport Beach alcohol plan
NORTHFORKER
So Matcha tea bar to open at East Wind in Wading River
SPORTS
Girls Track and Field: With Tuckers, winning is in fashion
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a daytime high near 52, according to the National Weather Service. There will likely be rain overnight as temperatures climb into the mid-50s. A chance of showers exists throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the 60s.