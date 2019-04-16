Baseball: Crowley tosses third straight no-hitter



Would you believe he did it again?

He did.

Aidan Crowley pitched his third successive no-hitter in his third start of the season for the Shoreham-Wading River High School baseball team Tuesday. The junior righthander extended his string of hitless pitching to 21 innings with his latest no-no, a 6-0 non-league victory over Hauppauge at the Medford Baseball Complex.

With college coaches and a major league scout watching, Crowley capped the game with a Hauppauge batter looking at a curveball for a called third strike, his 10th of the game.

“Unbelievable,” SWR coach Kevin Willi said. “I think most [of us were] like, ‘Wow, did he just actually do that again?’ … I don’t think anyone’s ever done that, thrown three no-hitters in a row on Long Island.”

Crowley walked four. He had a number of first-pitch, early-count outs that helped keep his pitch count down. He threw 94 pitches.

“He was great,” said Willi, who said the 6-foot-3 Crowley’s fastball was hitting 85-87 mph. “His breaking ball was sharp and he was around the zone … There were maybe two balls the whole game that were hit hard against him.”

It was a scoreless game until the sixth when SWR (6-0) plated all of its runs, the first four coming on Everett Wehr’s grand slam over the leftfield fence for his first homer of the season. D.J. Brown had a second straight three-hit game for the Wildcats.

Hauppauge dropped to 3-4-1.

Crowley’s previous no-hitters were against Eastport/South Manor on April 2 and Elwood/John Glenn on April 9. He has 32 strikeouts and 10 walks in the three games.

Aidan Hutchins caught all three no-hitters.

Crowley’s next scheduled start is next Tuesday at home against Miller Place.

