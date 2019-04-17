Daily Update: Third straight no-hitter, support for recreational zone, actress helps local teacher

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 17:

NEWS

Baseball: Crowley tosses third straight no-hitter for SWR

Riverhead softball team honors family of fallen NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

ZBA chairperson supports ‘floating’ recreational zoning

Actress Kristen Bell inspires flood of school supply donations thanks to Phillips Avenue teacher

On the hunt for Easter eggs in Mattituck: photos

WEATHER

It’s expected to be sunny today with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 39.

