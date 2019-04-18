Business

Real Estate Transfers: April 18, 2019

04/18/2019 5:31 AM |
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 18-24, 2019.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Farruggia Jr, T to Villavicencio Estrada, Auner, 8 Village Green S (600-79-5-2), (R), $598,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Heller, F & F to Montagna, Leopold, 90 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-46), (R), $510,000

• Reliable Frame & Cabine to 14RR LLC, 14-16 Railroad Ave (600-137-1-12), (C), $150,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Tremaine, S to Chocomount Cove Partners, Off East End Rd (1000-3-2-6), (R), $2,200,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kube, D to De Paz, Sergio, 70 Port St (900-142-1-4), (V), $115,000

• Bank of New York Mellon to Insource East Properties, 147 Riverside Ave (900-143-2-25), (R), $212,212

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Maresca, E to Tisch Trust, Alfred & Sherri, 76 Water Way (600-2.1-2-76), (R), $730,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Deerkoski, E to 460 Oyster Ponds Lane LLC, 510 & 460 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-24-1-4), (R), $749,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Grodski, G by Executor to Grodski, Suzanne, 42 Center Dr (600-16-3-16), (R), $305,000

• Tsao, W to Saddharma Cakra Buddhist, Association, 22 Greentree Dr (600-64-3-9), (R), $271,789

• 976 Roanoke Ave LLC to Mayan Pyramid Management, 976 Roanoke Ave (600-107-1-56), (C), $27,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Ames, G to Nelson, Sara, 48 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-32), (R), $825,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Hardison, Ekster, Flet to Stevens, William, 156 Point St (600-91-4-5), (R), $490,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Bruce, A to Wimmer, Karli, 68 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-22), (R), $289,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

