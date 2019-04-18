Real Estate Transfers: April 18, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 18-24, 2019.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Farruggia Jr, T to Villavicencio Estrada, Auner, 8 Village Green S (600-79-5-2), (R), $598,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Heller, F & F to Montagna, Leopold, 90 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-46), (R), $510,000
• Reliable Frame & Cabine to 14RR LLC, 14-16 Railroad Ave (600-137-1-12), (C), $150,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Tremaine, S to Chocomount Cove Partners, Off East End Rd (1000-3-2-6), (R), $2,200,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Kube, D to De Paz, Sergio, 70 Port St (900-142-1-4), (V), $115,000
• Bank of New York Mellon to Insource East Properties, 147 Riverside Ave (900-143-2-25), (R), $212,212
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Maresca, E to Tisch Trust, Alfred & Sherri, 76 Water Way (600-2.1-2-76), (R), $730,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Deerkoski, E to 460 Oyster Ponds Lane LLC, 510 & 460 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-24-1-4), (R), $749,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Grodski, G by Executor to Grodski, Suzanne, 42 Center Dr (600-16-3-16), (R), $305,000
• Tsao, W to Saddharma Cakra Buddhist, Association, 22 Greentree Dr (600-64-3-9), (R), $271,789
• 976 Roanoke Ave LLC to Mayan Pyramid Management, 976 Roanoke Ave (600-107-1-56), (C), $27,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Ames, G to Nelson, Sara, 48 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-32), (R), $825,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Hardison, Ekster, Flet to Stevens, William, 156 Point St (600-91-4-5), (R), $490,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Bruce, A to Wimmer, Karli, 68 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-22), (R), $289,900
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)