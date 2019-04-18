Daily Update: More trouble for Luminati, wedding surprise, school budget set

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 18:

NEWS

German-based company alleges Luminati owes $91K for machine purchased in 2016

Surprise! Couple learns they won free wedding at Brecknock Hall

Riverhead BOE adopts $144.4M budget proposition

OPINION

Editorial: Never mind the death toll; they had money to make

SPORTS

Girls Lacrosse: Hoeg to Hoeg has been winning connection

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of light rain or drizzle this afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 55 degrees with a low tonight of 53.

That chance of rain will persist through the weekend with storms very likely Friday night into Saturday.

