Daily Update: Plea negotiations underway, sewer upgrades approved, school budget set

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 19:

NEWS

Driver charged in fatal Greenport crash to consider plea deal, attorney says

$3M more awarded for Calverton Sewer District

SWR adopts $75.9M budget; hearing set for May 7

Countywide ban on styrofoam, single-use plastic will have affect on local businesses

How RISE Act affects Southold: Legislation prohibits employers from inquiring about salary history

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: Garden City holds SWR goalless for 35:48

WEATHER

Before you make those outdoor plans for this Easter weekend, you might want to keep an eye on the weather. Rain is in the forecast through Monday, with a flash flood warning in effect for Friday night and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The most precipitation is forecast for Saturday, with up to an inch or two of rain possible. Temperatures will hover around 60 all weekend.

