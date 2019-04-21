Second Earth Day EPCAL Walk scheduled for April 27

The second annual Earth Day EPCAL Walk is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The walk is meant to give residents a chance to tour the rarely seen areas of the woodlands that could be off limits if the land is sold to Calverton Aviation & Technology.

The walk passes a “vernal pond, old-growth trees and rare grasslands.”

Christy Hawkins of Baiting Hollow and Steve Kuhl of Calverton guided people last year during the first walk and will do so again.

About 30 people attended last year.

A meet and greet is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bean and Bagel on Middle Country Road in Calverton. From there, everyone will gather just west of Line Road, across from Preston’s Pond.

Anyone attending is encouraged to be prepared with tick precautions. A rain date is April 28.

Photo caption: A stretch of land without trees in Calverton was designed as a fire break. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

